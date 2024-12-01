Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 136,739 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 136,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,736,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,619,000. Socorro Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% in the third quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 229,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Morton Community Bank grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 58,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Schlumberger by 20.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 136,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 23,005 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TD Cowen cut their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.97.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SLB opened at $43.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.48. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $38.66 and a 52 week high of $55.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.98 and a 200-day moving average of $44.38.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $2,514,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,160.30. The trade was a 22.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

