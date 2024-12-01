Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Raises Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,906 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $7,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 871.4% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:MSI opened at $499.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.51 billion, a PE ratio of 54.73, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $471.53 and its 200 day moving average is $424.65. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $307.09 and a fifty-two week high of $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.36. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 251.96%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $506.29.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

