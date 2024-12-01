PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.93.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPG. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPG

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of PPG opened at $124.37 on Tuesday. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $118.07 and a 52 week high of $151.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.65 and a 200-day moving average of $127.06.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.02). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.80, for a total value of $249,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,513.20. This represents a 12.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPG Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,136,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $403,049,000 after purchasing an additional 170,339 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 69.8% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 54,004 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after buying an additional 22,198 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 134,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,753,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,142,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $151,276,000 after acquiring an additional 198,353 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PPG Industries

(Get Free Report

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.