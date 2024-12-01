Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 882,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,200 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $6,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 18.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,618,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,629,000 after buying an additional 2,634,114 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Newell Brands by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,723,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,073,000 after acquiring an additional 674,015 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Newell Brands by 29.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,818,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,384 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.4% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 10,227,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,558,000 after purchasing an additional 137,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 5,324.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,724,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Price Performance

NWL stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.98, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.89. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on NWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays raised Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newell Brands

In other Newell Brands news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $179,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 230,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,075.84. The trade was a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newell Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

