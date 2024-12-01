Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.21% of MGE Energy worth $7,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 5,088.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in MGE Energy by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in MGE Energy by 244.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in MGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

MGE Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ MGEE opened at $104.28 on Friday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.94 and a 1-year high of $109.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.93.

MGE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

MGE Energy Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

