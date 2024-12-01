Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 738.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,628 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,122 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Maximus by 277.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 878,894 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,878,000 after purchasing an additional 645,760 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Maximus by 942.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 323,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,707,000 after buying an additional 292,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Maximus by 150.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,801,000 after buying an additional 243,890 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,424,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of Maximus by 53.5% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 355,914 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,502,000 after acquiring an additional 124,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Maximus news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.56, for a total transaction of $126,159.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,841.52. This represents a 17.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMS opened at $74.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.77. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.75 and a 52-week high of $93.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

