Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 1,347.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,093 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in PROS were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in PROS during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in PROS in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PROS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PROS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of PROS from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Craig Hallum upgraded PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on PROS from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com raised PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

PROS Price Performance

Shares of PRO opened at $23.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.37 and a beta of 1.20. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $40.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.94.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.32 million. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About PROS

(Free Report)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.