Quantbot Technologies LP Has $1.14 Million Stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,558 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 267.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 19,530 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the first quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 39.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,142,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,555,000 after buying an additional 324,958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 102.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 282,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after acquiring an additional 143,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Federated Hermes by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Federated Hermes

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 12,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $484,378.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,138,766.56. The trade was a 6.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $56,523.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,620.39. The trade was a 2.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,871. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Cowen raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FHI

Federated Hermes Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $42.75 on Friday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.24 and a 1 year high of $43.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.37 and its 200-day moving average is $35.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $408.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.26 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.87%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.