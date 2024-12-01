Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 37,942 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.8% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,020,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,012,000 after acquiring an additional 257,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,161,000 after purchasing an additional 267,304 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,343,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,296,000 after buying an additional 11,632 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 12.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,153,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,751,000 after buying an additional 125,387 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26.7% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 988,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,249,000 after buying an additional 208,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $31.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.55, a quick ratio of 13.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $36.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.26%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HASI. Baird R W raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.58.

In other news, CFO Marc T. Pangburn acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 56,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,469.61. This represents a 6.57 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

