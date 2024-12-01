Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.

Regions Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Regions Financial has a payout ratio of 44.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Regions Financial to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.9%.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $27.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average of $22.10. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $27.96.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on RF shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

