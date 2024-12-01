Reviewing Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) & Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) and Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Liquidity Services and Bridger Aerospace Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidity Services $314.46 million 2.48 $20.98 million $0.63 40.59 Bridger Aerospace Group $84.14 million 1.77 -$77.36 million ($1.37) -2.01

Liquidity Services has higher revenue and earnings than Bridger Aerospace Group. Bridger Aerospace Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liquidity Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidity Services 5.91% 18.47% 10.23% Bridger Aerospace Group -40.25% N/A -12.15%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.2% of Liquidity Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of Bridger Aerospace Group shares are held by institutional investors. 29.8% of Liquidity Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 76.2% of Bridger Aerospace Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Liquidity Services has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridger Aerospace Group has a beta of -0.29, indicating that its stock price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Liquidity Services and Bridger Aerospace Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidity Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bridger Aerospace Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Liquidity Services presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.59%. Bridger Aerospace Group has a consensus target price of $5.63, indicating a potential upside of 104.55%. Given Bridger Aerospace Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bridger Aerospace Group is more favorable than Liquidity Services.

Summary

Liquidity Services beats Bridger Aerospace Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc. provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination. The company also offers a suite of services, including surplus management, asset valuation, asset sales, marketing, returns management, asset recovery, and ecommerce services. In addition, it operates a global search engine platform for listing used equipment for sale in the construction, machine tool, transportation, printing, and agriculture sectors. The company offers products from industry verticals, such as consumer electronics, general merchandise, apparel, scientific equipment, aerospace parts and equipment, technology hardware, real estate, energy equipment, industrial capital assets, heavy equipment, fleet and transportation equipment, and specialty equipment. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Bridger Aerospace Group

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires. The company also provides aerial surveillance services, including fire suppression aircraft over an incident and tactical coordination with the incident commander through its manned and unmanned aircraft. It operates an aircraft fleet of 18 planes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Belgrade, Montana.

