Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.13.

RZLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Rezolute from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Rezolute from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a report on Friday, November 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RZLT. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Rezolute by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,279,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,501,000 after buying an additional 1,125,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rezolute during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,503,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rezolute by 15.6% in the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rezolute by 10.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 145,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rezolute by 39.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 137,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rezolute stock opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. Rezolute has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.64.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rezolute will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

