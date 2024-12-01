Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.13.
RZLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Rezolute from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Rezolute from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a report on Friday, November 8th.
Shares of Rezolute stock opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. Rezolute has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.64.
Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rezolute will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.
