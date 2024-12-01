Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 304,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,353 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $34,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 14.8% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 24,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 155.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 25,306 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 70.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ACGL. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Arch Capital Group from $118.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.38.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $100.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $72.85 and a twelve month high of $116.47. The company has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.37.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 18.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

