Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $27,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,857,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT opened at $272.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.68. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $235.50 and a 1 year high of $289.14.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

