Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 149,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $1,780,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at about $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $295.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.03. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $242.81 and a 12 month high of $312.76.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.07. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.07, for a total transaction of $132,660.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,536. This represents a 8.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Keane sold 2,000 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $592,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,328. This trade represents a 14.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,746 shares of company stock valued at $9,152,594. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.13.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

