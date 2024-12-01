Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Sells 336 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Income Research & Management purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth $211,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $2,169,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,687 shares in the company, valued at $7,853,327.13. This trade represents a 21.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $3,822,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,421,957. The trade was a 26.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.07.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $76.17 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.48 and a fifty-two week high of $78.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $253.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.48 and a 200 day moving average of $60.35.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.26%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

