Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Director Sells $674,880.00 in Stock

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 32,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $674,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,980. This represents a 59.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Select Medical Stock Performance

Shares of SEM opened at $21.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.11 and a 200-day moving average of $34.71. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.42. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $40.98.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Select Medical had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Select Medical

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $467,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Select Medical by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,485 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 15,824 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the first quarter worth $718,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 52.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 9.2% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,938 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SEM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SEM

Select Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.