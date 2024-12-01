Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 2,081 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $962,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,087,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 179.4% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 154,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 99,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.17.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 34,180 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $1,659,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 691,451 shares in the company, valued at $33,576,860.56. The trade was a 5.20 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

TFC stock opened at $47.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $49.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.83.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -145.45%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

