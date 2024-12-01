Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 289 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 1,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $201.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $183.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $151.27 and a 52-week high of $220.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. This represents a 32.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,295.59. This represents a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Summit Insights raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.05.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

