Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 356 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:QUAL opened at $185.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.71.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.