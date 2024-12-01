Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Lamar Advertising comprises about 1.3% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $4,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 6.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,332,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,283,000 after purchasing an additional 75,955 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,093,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,038,000 after purchasing an additional 39,845 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 937,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,052,000 after buying an additional 420,311 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 434,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,058,000 after purchasing an additional 259,979 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 407,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,484,000 after buying an additional 8,135 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on LAMR. StockNews.com downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.40.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $134.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.52. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $139.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.62 and a 200 day moving average of $124.28.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $564.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.91 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 42.58%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lamar Advertising

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.