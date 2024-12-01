Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) Short Interest Up 40.0% in November

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Price Performance

Shares of SIHBY opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $2.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.14.

Get Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development alerts:

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, initiates, promotes, develops, and operates toll expressways and bridges in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through Coastal Expressway (Shenzhen Section), GS Superhighway, GZ West Superhighway, and Xintang Interchange segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.