Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) Short Interest Up 40.0% in November

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.
Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Price Performance
Shares of SIHBY opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $2.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.14.
Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Profile
