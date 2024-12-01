Short Interest in Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Rises By 48.0%

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the October 31st total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Asahi Kasei Stock Performance

Shares of AHKSY stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.21. 10,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,234. Asahi Kasei has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average is $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Get Asahi Kasei alerts:

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter.

About Asahi Kasei

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures and sells chemicals. It offers caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, polyethylenes, polyethylenes powder, PMMA resin, polystyrene, polybutadiene rubbers, styrene/butadiene rubbers, clear styrenic copolymer, styrenic thermoplastic elastomer, hydrogenated styrenic elastomers, membranes and systems, functional materials, foams, purging compound, polyisocyanates, polycarbonatediol, aluminum paste, latex, photopolymers and platemaking systems, films, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Kasei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Kasei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.