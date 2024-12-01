Short Interest in Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) Increases By 65.5%

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, an increase of 65.5% from the October 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Creative Medical Technology Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CELZ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,786. Creative Medical Technology has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $10.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Creative Medical Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.21% of Creative Medical Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Creative Medical Technology Company Profile

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, a commercial stage biotechnology company, focuses on novel biological therapeutics in the fields of immunotherapy, endocrinology, urology, neurology, and orthopedics in the United States. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; and StemSpine, a regenerative stem cell procedure to treat degenerative disc disease.

