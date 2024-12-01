Short Interest in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Drops By 12.7%

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 331,500 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the October 31st total of 379,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 452,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN DHY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 201,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,618. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $2.27.

Get Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at $25,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000.

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.