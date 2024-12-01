Short Interest in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Declines By 28.2%

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,890,000 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the October 31st total of 13,770,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Leerink Partnrs lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Leerink Partners downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $19.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.25.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.10 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DENTSPLY SIRONA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 430.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at $27,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Further Reading

