Short Interest in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Rises By 22.9%

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 576,100 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the October 31st total of 468,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 459,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BOTZ traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,429. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.25. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $33.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the second quarter valued at about $65,000.

About Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

