Short Interest in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Increases By 17.0%

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,180,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the October 31st total of 10,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JEF traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.14. 532,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,112. Jefferies Financial Group has a one year low of $35.05 and a one year high of $80.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.06 and its 200 day moving average is $57.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo purchased 9,247,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $551,773,323.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,247,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,773,323.27. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total value of $28,904,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,971,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,825,270.88. This trade represents a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,286,923 shares of company stock worth $88,999,151 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jefferies Financial Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,386.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 141,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 132,414 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $726,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $1,718,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth $3,337,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 45.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 28,011 shares during the period. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

