Short Interest in Raytech Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:RAY) Declines By 18.3%

Raytech Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:RAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the October 31st total of 33,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 93,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Raytech Trading Up 10.2 %

Raytech stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.52. Raytech has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $6.04.

Raytech Company Profile

Raytech Holding Limited company specializes in design, sourcing and wholesale of personal care electrical appliances for international brand owners. Raytech Holding Limited is based in Hong Kong.

