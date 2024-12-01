Short Interest in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Declines By 16.3%

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,200 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the October 31st total of 131,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

RCM Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ RCMT opened at $22.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. RCM Technologies has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $32.15. The company has a market cap of $173.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RCM Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in RCM Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 35,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 6.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. grew its holdings in RCM Technologies by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 13,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in RCM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in RCM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on RCM Technologies from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut RCM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of RCM Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

About RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

