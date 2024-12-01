Short Interest in Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Expands By 24.5%

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,707,300 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the October 31st total of 21,450,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 66,768.3 days.

Snam Price Performance

SNMRF opened at $4.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.74. Snam has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $5.27.

Snam Company Profile

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure. The company operates through Transportation, Storage, Regasification, Energy Transition, and other segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services; and owns and manages liquified natural gas (LNG) regasification plants.

