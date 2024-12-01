Short Interest in Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) Drops By 26.5%

Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 786,900 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the October 31st total of 1,070,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,736,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Talon Metals Stock Performance
Shares of TLOFF stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. Talon Metals has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09.
About Talon Metals
