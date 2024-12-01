Short Interest in Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) Drops By 26.5%

Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 786,900 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the October 31st total of 1,070,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,736,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Talon Metals Stock Performance

Shares of TLOFF stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. Talon Metals has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09.

About Talon Metals

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. The company owns a 51% interest in the Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt project located in Minnesota, the United States. It has an option to acquire 80% interest in the mineral rights over a land package covering an area of approximately 400,000 acres located in the Upper Peninsula of the State of Michigan.

