Short Interest in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Declines By 16.8%

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,810,000 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the October 31st total of 8,190,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Mosaic Stock Up 2.8 %

MOS opened at $26.46 on Friday. Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average is $27.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.24). Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mosaic will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.34%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MOS shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mosaic from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MOS

Institutional Trading of Mosaic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOS. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 40.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 180,900.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 23.2% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

(Get Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.