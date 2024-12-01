Short Interest in UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Increases By 25.3%

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,657,600 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the October 31st total of 2,918,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,741.7 days.

UniCredit Stock Performance

UNCFF stock opened at $38.92 on Friday. UniCredit has a twelve month low of $26.16 and a twelve month high of $47.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.77 and its 200-day moving average is $40.67.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services.

