Short Interest in VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Increases By 21.3%

VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the October 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

VanEck Gaming ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BJK traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $44.90. 1,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,444. VanEck Gaming ETF has a 1 year low of $37.24 and a 1 year high of $45.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.92 million, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Gaming ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $567,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000.

About VanEck Gaming ETF

The VanEck Gaming ETF (BJK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Gaming index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that generate at least 50% of revenues from gaming and related activities. BJK was launched on Jan 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

