Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Increases By 50.5%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 50.5% from the October 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VTWG opened at $229.76 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $163.66 and a 52 week high of $231.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.92.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTWG. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 130,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,628,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

