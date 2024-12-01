Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Increases By 50.5%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 50.5% from the October 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of VTWG opened at $229.76 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $163.66 and a 52 week high of $231.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.92.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
