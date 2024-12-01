Short Interest in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Expands By 85.7%

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance
Shares of CSB traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,774. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $50.39 and a 1-year high of $65.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.30.
VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.0852 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.