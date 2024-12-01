Short Interest in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Expands By 85.7%

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of CSB traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,774. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $50.39 and a 1-year high of $65.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.30.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.0852 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF ( NASDAQ:CSB Free Report ) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.74% of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

