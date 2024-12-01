SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the October 31st total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 365,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

SI-BONE Stock Performance

SIBN traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $13.56. 147,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,928. SI-BONE has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.14. The firm has a market cap of $568.71 million, a PE ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIBN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Insider Activity at SI-BONE

In related news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,439 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $30,926.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,819.64. This trade represents a 1.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 10,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $126,403.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,074,567.50. The trade was a 2.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,093 shares of company stock valued at $299,558. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SI-BONE

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 103.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

