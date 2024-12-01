Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Short Interest Up 65.5% in November

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,400 shares, an increase of 65.5% from the October 31st total of 858,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14,204.0 days.

Signify Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFFYF opened at $20.90 on Friday. Signify has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $33.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.85.

Signify Company Profile

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. Its LED, systems and services are used for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

