Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) is Adelante Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Adelante Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 48.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 297,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 279,721 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group comprises approximately 2.3% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $50,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 617.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,191,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746,503 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,620,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,892,000 after purchasing an additional 88,378 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,487,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,484,000 after purchasing an additional 25,519 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 373.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,906,000 after buying an additional 993,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,238,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,947,000 after buying an additional 23,186 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SPG opened at $183.60 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $186.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.74.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($1.54). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.36% and a return on equity of 76.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target (up from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.78.

In related news, Director Allan B. Hubbard bought 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.30 per share, for a total transaction of $61,901.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,738,557.30. This trade represents a 1.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

