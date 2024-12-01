SLF Realisation Fund (LON:SLFR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

SLF Realisation Fund (LON:SLFR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.67 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01). SLF Realisation Fund shares last traded at GBX 1.11 ($0.01), with a volume of 643,259 shares trading hands.

SLF Realisation Fund Stock Down 7.9 %

The stock has a market cap of £3.95 million and a P/E ratio of -27.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.67.

Get SLF Realisation Fund alerts:

SLF Realisation Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 28.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brett Lance Miller acquired 250,000 shares of SLF Realisation Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £2,500 ($3,184.31). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 16,280,470 shares of company stock valued at $16,280,470. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SLF Realisation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLF Realisation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.