SLF Realisation Fund (LON:SLFR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

SLF Realisation Fund (LON:SLFR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.67 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01). SLF Realisation Fund shares last traded at GBX 1.11 ($0.01), with a volume of 643,259 shares trading hands.
SLF Realisation Fund Stock Down 7.9 %
The stock has a market cap of £3.95 million and a P/E ratio of -27.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.67.
SLF Realisation Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 28.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SLF Realisation Fund
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for SLF Realisation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLF Realisation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.