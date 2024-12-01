SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,900 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the October 31st total of 228,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

SLR Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.75. 111,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,086. SLR Investment has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $16.83. The company has a market cap of $913.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.75.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 40.89%. The company had revenue of $59.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SLR Investment will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

SLR Investment Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.66%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SLR Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SLR Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SLRC

Institutional Trading of SLR Investment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SLR Investment during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in SLR Investment during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the third quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the third quarter worth about $197,000. 35.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLR Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.