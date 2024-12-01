Socorro Asset Management LP Has $9.62 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Socorro Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger makes up about 3.7% of Socorro Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $9,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 393.5% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 204.2% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter worth $29,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $2,514,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,880,160.30. This represents a 22.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Schlumberger to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.97.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB opened at $43.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.52. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $38.66 and a 52-week high of $55.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.98 and a 200 day moving average of $44.38.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

