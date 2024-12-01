Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Short Interest Up 40.8% in November

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the October 31st total of 54,700 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 337,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNOA remained flat at $2.79 during trading hours on Friday. 36,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,256. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $9.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC owned about 1.08% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Regenacyn, a prescription scar gel; Pediacyn, a pediatric dermatology and wound care product for over-the-counter (OTC) use; Epicyn, an Antimicrobial Facial Cleanser; Levicyn, an HOCl based prescription and OTC product to use and relieve skin irritations, lacerations, abrasions, and burns; Celacyn, a scar management gel; and SebuDerm to manage and relieve the burning, itching, erythema, scaling, and pain associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis.

