SPAC and New Issue ETF (NASDAQ:SPCX) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

SPAC and New Issue ETF (NASDAQ:SPCX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.61 and traded as high as $23.63. SPAC and New Issue ETF shares last traded at $23.61, with a volume of 4,698 shares trading hands.
SPAC and New Issue ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 million, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 0.05.
SPAC and New Issue ETF Company Profile
The AXS SPAC and New Issue ETF (SPCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that aims to provide a broad exposure to Special Purpose Acquisitions Corporations (SPACs) and newly-listed firms. SPCX was launched on Dec 16, 2020 and is managed by AXS Investments.
