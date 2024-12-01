SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 927,786 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 220% from the previous session’s volume of 290,281 shares.The stock last traded at $108.03 and had previously closed at $108.61.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RWR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 239.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 170,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,250,000 after purchasing an additional 120,693 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,003,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,378,000. CacheTech Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,778,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 723.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 25,459 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

