SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 239.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 170,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,693 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $18,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RWR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 261.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 114.1% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at $89,000.

RWR stock opened at $108.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.22. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.94 and a fifty-two week high of $109.48.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

