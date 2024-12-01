Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Short Interest Down 22.1% in November

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,760,000 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the October 31st total of 12,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Starwood Property Trust stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.37. 915,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,295,220. Starwood Property Trust has a 12-month low of $18.43 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.96 and its 200-day moving average is $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.70.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $479.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.50 to $22.50 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Institutional Trading of Starwood Property Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 224,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 90,046 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 66,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 37,554 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 79.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 36,493 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 27.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,313,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,106,000 after acquiring an additional 279,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

