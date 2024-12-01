StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Down 0.9 %

AMS stock opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

Institutional Trading of American Shared Hospital Services

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.84% of American Shared Hospital Services worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.