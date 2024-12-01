StockNews.com Downgrades Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MKL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,651.83.

Get Markel Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MKL

Markel Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,782.92 on Wednesday. Markel Group has a twelve month low of $1,342.66 and a twelve month high of $1,809.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,617.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,591.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.97 by ($4.63). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Markel Group will post 88.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Markel Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Markel Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,574,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,182,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Markel Group by 199.4% during the 3rd quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Markel Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,684,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 19.8% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.